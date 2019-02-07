EUREKA, Calif.— "The Seven Gill Shark Review," College of the Redwoods' literary magazine, is currently accepting submissions of original poetry and fiction from community members, as well as staff, faculty, and students. The submission period is currently open and will be through noon on March 27, 2019. Submissions must be submitted electronically. They must be typed and may consist of up to four pieces of work. Short stories or essays are limited to four pages double-spaced, and you may submit up to two short stories or essays. Entries should be emailed to david-holper@redwoods.edu. (See our website for details on how to do this at http://www.redwoods.edu/departments/english/poets&writers/index.htm and look under Campus Literary Magazines and then Eureka).
Among those whose work is accepted, the first place poem and the first place story will each receive prizes of $100; second place will receive $25 gift certificates (the poetry prize is generously sponsored by Northtown Books of Arcata; the prose prize is sponsored by Booklegger Books of Eureka). In addition, all writers whose work is accepted are eligible to be considered for the Hobson Award, which is a $250 award given to the best entry in any genre that builds bridges between species, religions, cultures, ages, or genders. These prizes are for both campus and community members, though not for faculty or staff of College of the Redwoods. All authors whose work is accepted will be invited to read at our college-wide celebration on the Eureka campus at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 in Humanities 110.
For more information, call Professor of English David Holper at 707-476-4370.