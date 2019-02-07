CHARLESTON — The Coos Bay Power Squadron will be putting on the Coastal Piloting & Navigation Class series starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.
Piloting is the first of the navigational classes focusing on techniques for piloting a boat in coastal and inland conditions. The course emphasizes planning and checking along with the use of GPS for determining position, and introduces digital charting along with traditional charting, compass and dead reckoning skills
Plotting, labeling, use of the compass, aids to navigation and a host of related topics are included in this all-new approach to coastal and inland piloting.
Class will meet 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays for 8 to 10 weeks ending about May 8. All classes will be held at the Power Squadron in the Charleston Boat Basin at 90346 Guano Rock Lane. Cost for the class is $110 or $90 to Power Squadron members.
For additional information or to register, call 541-888-6178, 541-756-4408 or 541-290-3957.