COOS BAY — The Coastal Celtic Society will present its 18th annual Scottish Burns Night Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with the program and banquet starting at 6 p.m. at The Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont Ave., in North Bend.
Tickets are $40 per person and available at the casino's Ko-Kwel Gifts or by calling 800-953-4800, ext. 9.
A special hotel room rate is being offered by The Mill Casino-Hotel
In addition to all the traditional Burns Dinner features such as the Address to the Haggis, the program includes entertainment by Oregon Coast Pipes & Drums; the Bay City Celtic Kids with Scottish fiddle tunes — both during the social hour; Mary Grace, Celtic harp; Gail Elber and Stacy Rose, Burns songs; Victoria MacKenzie, bagpipes; and Finnavarra, Burns and Celtic music.
The banquet will include traditional Scottish dishes Tatties and Neeps, Cock-a-Leekie Soup, Haggis and Trifle dessert, as well as Chicken in the Heather and Top Sirloin.
You have free articles remaining.
Scottish attire is suggested but not required.
Proceeds of the event also support the Coastal Celtic Society’s Scholarship Fund, a 501C3 charity promoting Celtic Culture through music, dance, education and the arts.
For more information, call Robert More at 541-266-8989 or email to themores@msn.com.