FLORENCE — The Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra (OCCO) concludes the 2018-2019 season with "Spring Soloists and Surprises" a program celebrating the arrival of Spring, thoughts of love, and a few of our talented musicians. Under the baton of Maestro John Monks, the concert begins with the uplifting "Fruhlingsstimmen" (Voices of Spring) by Johann Strauss Jr. Heidi Connolly is featured in Mozart's stately "Andante in C for Flute and Orchestra" followed by a contemplative "Ancient Echoes of Time" (Douglas Wagner) and the frenetic "Russian Sailors Dance" (Gliere). Heidi Connolly joins Suzanne Monks and Sylvia Hartman in the "Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano" (Madeleine Dring). The first half of the program concludes with a charming four movement suite for Shakespeare's "As You Like It" (Roger Quilter). The second half opens with the passionate beguine "Temptation" (Freed and Brown). DeVern Pinnock displays his talents on guitar with "Cynthia's In Love" (Grish/White/Owen) and banjo on "Banjo Medley" (Arr. Herb Harrison). Two pieces of a very different genre follow: "Entr'acte - Gavotte" from the opera "Mignon" (Ambrose Thomas) paired with a wicked swinging send-up, "Uncle Tom's Gavotte" (Herb Harrison), James Welty sings the romantic "It's Impossible" (Manzanero/Wayne). To insure that there is something for everyone, we end with "Surprise, Surprise" (Adapted, John Monks),
Concerts: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at Reedsport Church of God; 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Yachats Presbyterian Church; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, in Florence. Tickets are $10 for adults, students and children under 10 are free. Visit OCCOrchestra.org for more information.