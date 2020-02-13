Sundays
Family Fun Day Second Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. www.cooshistory.org
Masters' Track Practice Club Every Sunday 10:30 a.m., North Bend High School Track, 2323 Pacific Ave., North Bend. Club meets March through October. 503-866-4714
Tea Dance First and Third Sunday 1-3 p.m., North Bayside Grange (Glasgow), 67566 East Bay Road, North Bend. doncanavan2000@yahoo.com
Shuffleboard Tournament Every Sunday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Registration begins at 1:30. Fee $5. Continues through Sept. 29, 2019.
Mixed Media Workshop Series Second and Fourth Sunday 2-5 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Cost is $35, materials provided. Sequence recommended, not required. 541-756-4088
Bandon Grange Meeting Third Sunday 3 p.m., Bandon Youth Community Center, 101 11th St. SW, Bandon. April through October meeting held at 7 p.m. 541-378-7159
Country Gospel Jubilee Concert First Sunday 3 p.m., Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St., North Bend. Sing-a-long with the Trammels; featured guest March-Nov. www.shorelinecc.us
Film Noir Series Third Sunday 4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.coosbaylibrary.org
Singspiration Fifth Sunday 6 p.m., Unity Church, 50211 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Poetry Reading Last Sunday 6-8 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. All ages, and acoustic musicians welcome. Refreshments. www.artistloftgallery.com
Adult Co-ed Volleyball Every Sunday 6-9 p.m., Harding Learning Center Gym, 755 S. Seventh St., Coos Bay. Open to all skill levels 18 and older. Group meets September through May. 541-404-4459
Mondays
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3.50-4. 541-888-5249
Pickle Ball Every Monday 9-11 a.m., SWOCC Rec Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. There is a small fee. 541-297-1629
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Bunco Every Monday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
Card Games of Choice Every Monday 1-4 p.m., Bandon Senior Activity Center, 1100 11th St. SW, Bandon. 541-347-4740
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Monday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Pinochle Every Monday 1 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Sketch Skool Meet Up Second Monday 2:30-4:15 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. All artists of any skill level welcome to draw. Bring your own supplies. Group will work outside if weather permits so plan accordingly.
Toastmasters No. 158 Every Monday 4-5 p.m., Pacific View Senior Living Community, library, 1000 Sixth Ave., Bandon. 541-347-4631
Bridge Grange Meeting Second Monday 5:30 p.m., Bridge Grange, 51240 Myrtle Creek Road, Bridge. 541-294-0443
Lakeside Lions Second and Fourth Monday 6 p.m. Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5:30 p.m. 541-759-2516
Oregon Coast Lab Band Every Monday 6-7:30 p.m., 1875 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Youth musicians welcome. 541-751-0221 or www.labband.org
Community Emergency Response Team First Monday 6-8 p.m., BAH Community Education Center, 3950 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.bayareacert.com
Tioga Sports Park Association Second Monday 6-8 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. tiogasportspart.org
Arago Chapter No. 22 R.A.M. First Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Coos Bay Valley Scottish Rite Second Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 2002 Union Ave., North Bend. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Drumming Circle First Monday and Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. 541-751-1633
Occidental Council No. 12, C.M. & Pacific Commandery No. 10 K.T. Third Monday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Oregon Coast Photographers Association First and Third Monday 6:30 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Only meets first Monday in July. Check club newsletter for temporary venue changes and additional activities. www.oregoncoastphotoclub.org
Unity By the Bay Drumming Circle First Monday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. http://unitybythebaynb@facebook
Pub Trivia Every Monday 6:30 p.m., 7 Devils Brewing Co., 247 S Second St., Coos Bay. Through May. Compete for prizes.
Library Readers Book Club Third Monday 7 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org
Old Towne Reedsport Merchant Association Meeting Second Monday 7 p.m., Reedsport Branch Library, 395 Winchester Ave. 541-271-3044 (Meet as needed)
Traditional Dance Class for Beginners Every Monday 7 p.m., Coos Curry Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe St., North Bend. Squares, circles, line and set, ballroom and folk dances for anyone. Fragrance free. Children must have supervision. Many dances accompanied by live music. September through May. http://southcoastfolksociety.wordpress.com
American Legion Bay Area Post 34, Auxiliary First and Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 1421 Airport Way, North Bend. Meals available starting at 6 p.m. 541-756-1160
South Coast Folk Society Free Public Dance Class Every Monday, 7-9 p.m., North Bend Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe, North Bend. Live music and free dance instruction.
Tuesdays
Tennis Every Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your own equipment. 541-267-3635
Open Studio Every Tuesday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your art projects. www.theartistloftgallery.com
Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club Every Tuesday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Sawblade Room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-759-1056
Social Services Connect Second Tuesday noon-1 p.m., ORCCA, second floor, 1855 Thomas Ave., Coos Bay. Bring a lunch, business cards and materials to network. New Community Coalition http://ncc-coos.org/
10 Cent Bingo Every Tuesday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
Pinochle Every Tuesday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
South Coast Senior Singles Cards & Games Second & Fourth Tuesday 1-4 p.m., Umpqua Bank, 2330 Broadway, North Bend. 541-267-3760
Writers Workshop Second Tuesday 1-4 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
Armchair Adventure Film Second Tuesday 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. www.cooslibraries.org
VFW Post & Auxiliary No. 3182 Meeting Third Tuesday 3 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 67566 North Bay Road, North Bend. 541-888-6556
Kids LEGO Club 3:30-4:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-269-1101
Coloring Circle for Adults Second Tuesday 5 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Supplies provided. www.cooslibraries.org
Far West Lapidary First and Third Tuesday 7-9 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Ave., North Bend. www.farwestlapidary.org
Myrtlewood A’s Ford Model A Club Third Tuesday 5 p.m., no host dinner with meeting at 6 p.m. Lucky Star Restaurant, 3480 Tremont, North Bend. 541-551-0471
Bandon Library Friends Fourth Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW, Bandon. www.bandonlff.org
South Coast Community Garden Association Third Tuesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. SoCoastGardens@gmail.com
Myrtle Point Lions Club Bingo Every Tuesday 6 p.m., Myrtle Point Senior Center, 1441 Doborout St., Myrtle Point. 541-260-4432
North Bend Lions Second and Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, Suite 128, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-808-2406 or 806-570-2519
Southern Oregon Dahlia Society Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-0740
Aurora Chapter No. 49 R.A.M. Fourth Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 626 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
First Tuesday Talks First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 N Front St., Coos Bay. No talk in July. www.cooshistory.org
Reedsport Aglow Second Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall council chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. International, interdenominational organization meets through June. 541-271-2077
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus Every Tuesday 6:30 p.m., 884 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. Women's a cappella singing. 541-808-1773
Siuslaw Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 U.S. Highway 101, Florence. No meetings July, August or December. www.siuslawars.org
Open Mic First Tuesday 6:30 p.m., So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Ave., Coos Bay. www.soitgoescoffee.com
Poetry Workshop Last Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
Reedsport Aglow Second Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m., Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. www.facebook.com/reedsportaglow
Big Wave Open Mic: Poetry & Song First Tuesday 7 p.m., Florence Regional Arts Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
Coos County Democrats Central Committee Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., 281 S Broadway, Coos Bay. No December meeting. www.facebook.com/CoosCountyDems
Coquille Valley Elks Every Tuesday 7 p.m., lodge, 54942 Maple Heights Road. 541-572-5367
Far West Lapidary and Gem Society First and Third Tuesday 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 2711 Sherman Ave., North Bend.
Langlois Lions Club Every Tuesday 7 p.m., Lions Club on Floras Lake Loop. 541-348-2507
Tioga Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association Fourth Tuesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station Community Room, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-267-2577
Human Rights Advocates Coos County Third Tuesday 7-8:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. HumanRightsAdvocatesCC@gmail.com
Jam Session Every Tuesday 7-11 p.m., Blue Moon Saloon, 871 S Broadway, Coos Bay. 541-297-9370
Doric Chapter No. 53, O.E.S. Second Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. No July or August meeting. 541-888-0805
Gold Coast Men's Chorus Every Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Marshfield High School Choir Room, 10th and Ingersoll, Coos Bay. 541-808-4597
Open Mic Variety Night First Tuesday 7:30-9:30 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. Open to all ages, music, theatrics, dance etc.
Wednesdays
South Coast Geocachers of Oregon Every Wednesday 6 a.m., Kaffe 101, 171 S. Broadway, Coos Bay. swilcox8889@yahoo.com
Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Fourth Wednesday 9 a.m., Owen Building, 201 Adams, Coquille. Meets August through May. 541-888-0846
South Coast Woodworkers Second Wednesday 9 a.m., Coos Bay Boat Building Center, 100 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-297-0256
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3.50-4. 541-888-5249
Pickle Ball Every Wednesday 9-11 a.m., SWOCC Rec Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. There is a small fee. 541-297-1629
The Coos Stitchery and Craft Club Second Wednesday 9:30 a.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave. September through May. 541-756-6908
Coquille Valley Quilters Every Wednesday 10 a.m., Coquille Valley Art Center, 10144 Highway 42, Coos Bay. 541-396-4169
Beginning Ukulele Lessons Every Wednesday 10-11 a.m., 2:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. Intermediate, 1-2 p.m., Advanced 2-4 p.m. 541-756-7622
Watercolor with Terry Magill Every Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Coquille Senior Center, 265 E. First St., Coquille. Classes are open to all skill levels, $10. 541-404-6302
Toddler: Together Time Every Wednesday 10:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Program for Tots and their adult. Continues through Dec. 13, 2018.
Chamber Business Connections Every Wednesday 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Mill Casino-Hotel Salmon room, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. Meets Sept. through May.
Bandon Lions Club First, Second, Third and Fourth Wednesday noon, The Barn, 11th Street, Bandon. 541-347-1743
Pokeno Every Wednesday 12:15 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Senior Water Volleyball Every Wednesday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Coos Bay Garden Club First Wednesday 1 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. September through May. 541-808-7371
Florence Garden Club Second Wednesday 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 Highway 101, Florence. No July or August meeting.
Story Time Every Wednesday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. Ages 3-6. Younger siblings welcome. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Wednesday 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Bingo Every Wednesday 3:30 and 6 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-269-2626
Furry Friends Book Club Fourth Wednesday 3:30-4:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Children can build confidence reading to Furry Friends Therapy Dogs Sept.-May. https://furryfriendstherapydogs.org/
Occupy Coos Bay Every Wednesday 5-6 p.m., Coos Bay Boardwalk. Bring a sign, discuss issues, share information and ideas.
Bay Area Investment Club Fourth Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Coos Bay Pubic Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. davidbrandt77@gmail.com
Tenmile Lake Association First Wednesday 6 p.m., Lakeshore Lodge backroom, 290 S. Eighth St., Lakeside. www.tenmilelakes.com
You have free articles remaining.
Dance & Sweat Class Every Wednesday 6-7 p.m., SharkBite's Theater, 240 S Broadway, Coos Bay. First class free all ages with Jamie Coleman Wright, $3 for each thereafter.
“Readers’ Monthly” Book Club First Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, Cedar Room, 525 W. Anderson Ave. bay.cooslibraries.org, 541-260-1323
Coast Range Forest Watch First Wednesday 6-8 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. aj@coastrangeforestwatch.org
Bay Area Dance Club Every Wednesday 6-9 p.m., Glasgow Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. 541-297-5880
Unity By the Bay Drumming Circle Third Wednesday 6:30 p.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union, North Bend. http://unitybythebaynb@facebook
Bridge Grange Meeting First Wednesday 6:30 p.m., 54120 Myrtle Creek Road, Bridge. 541-572-0409
AMVET Post 10 Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Eagles, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-888-6556
Coos Bay Eagles No. 538, Aerie and Auxiliary First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 568 S. Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613
Coos Bay Elks Lodge No. 1160 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m. (except July and August), Elks Lodge, 265 Central Ave., Coos Bay. 541-266-7320
Job's Daughters Bethel #17 First and Third Wednesday 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-260-0925
Pacific Coast Corvette Club Second Wednesday 7 p.m., Ken Ware Super Store, 1595 Newmark St., North Bend. 541-756-4892, info@pacificcorvetteclub.com, www.pacificcoastcorvetteclub.com
Lower Umpqua Flycasters Second Wednesday 7-9 p.m., Osprey Point RV Park Clubhouse, 1505 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-756-4103
Tioga Mountain Men First Wednesday 7:30 p.m., Figaro’s Pizza, 29 W. 1st St., Coquille. 541-396-5565
Thursdays
Tennis Every Thursday 9-11 a.m., Boys & Girls Club, 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your own equipment. 541-267-3635
Horizon Women’s Bible Study First and Third Thursday 10 a.m., Lounge at United Presbyterian Church, 2360 Longwood Drive. 541-271-3214
Elkton Quilters & Friends Second and Fourth Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Elkton Community Education Center, 15850 Highway 38, Elkton. www.facebook.com/ElktonQuiltersFriends
Story Time Every Thursday 10:30 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave. For Preschoolers with their caregivers. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library
Rotary Club of Reedsport Every Thursday 11:45 a.m., Bedrock’s Pizzeria, 2165 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-4100
Bay Area Kiwanis Club Every Thursday noon, Kum Yon's, 835 S. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. 541-290-1990
Bunco Every Thursday 12:45-2 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane, North Bend. 541-756-7622
Bandon Prepares Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Bandon Fire Station, 50530 US Highway 101, Bandon.
Furry Friends Therapy Dogs Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-808-8710, furryfriendstherapydogs.org
Hand & Foot Every Thursday 1 p.m., Lakeside Senior Center, 915 N. Lake Road, Lakeside. 541-759-3819
No Lazy Kates Spinning Every Thursday 1 p.m., Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. Knitters, crocheters and spinners welcome. 541-347-3115
Unbook Club Fourth Thursday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Unassigned reading, list to review. http://northbendoregon.us/library
Environmental Management Advisory Committee Every Thursday 1:30 p.m., City Hall Large Conference Room, Florence. 541-997-8237
Novel Idea Book Club Second Thursday 2-3 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. 541-756-0400
Yarn & Other Fibers First Thursday 4-5 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://northbendoregon.us/library
Bingo Every Thursday 6 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Kitchen opens at 5. 541-267-6613
Coos County Republican's Committee Fourth Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, suite 155, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 520-483-3562
Bay Area Bonsai Society Third Thursday 6 p.m., Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-7597
Bay Area CERT Eastside Last Thursday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station 3, 365 D St., Eastside. www.facebook.com/CoosCountyCERT
Community Coalition of Empire Third Thursday 6 p.m., Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-4049-8059 or 541-404-8360
The Southwestern Oregon Rose Society First Thursday 6 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. 541-396-2369 or 541-808-7230
Coquille Kiwanis Club Every Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Rolling Pin Pizza, 29 W First St., Coquille. 541-396-3977.
Toastmasters Club No. 249 First and Third Thursday 6-7 p.m., Shutter Creek Correctional Institution, 95200 Shutters Landing Lane, Hauser. Authorization required. 541-751-2263
Bay Area Artists Association Third Thursday 6-8 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. 541-217-8242. No July meeting
Coquille Valley Seed Community Second Thursday 6-8 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N Birch, Coquille. Fragrance-free. facebook.com/coquillevalleyseedcommunity
Bingo at Lakeside Lions Every Thursday 6:30 p.m., Lions Hall, 890 Bowron Road. Doors open 5 p.m. lakesidefirefighter8642@gmail.com
Coquille Carousel Association Last Thursday 6:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W.17th St., Coquille. coquillecarousel.org
Oregon Coast Anglers Association First Thursday 6:30 p.m., Winchester Bay RV Resort Rec Center, 120 Marina Way, Winchester Bay. www.facebook.com/oreogncoastangleres.org
South Coast Inventors First Thursday 6:20 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. southcoastinventors.org
Coos County Republican Central Committee Fourth Thursday 6:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 1313 N. Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay. No-host dinner 5:30 p.m. 541-396-2498
Coquille Carousel Association Fourth Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m., Jefferson School, 790 W 17th, Coquille. http://coquillecarousel.org
Coastal Corvettes Unlimited First Thursday 7 p.m., Bandon VFW Hall, 55382 Bates Road. 541-404-6481
Coos Sand 'n Sea Quilters First Thursday 6:30 p.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. September through June. csnsguild@gmail.com
Eastside Neighborhood Watch Last Thursday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station 3, 365 D St., Eastside.
Mid Coast Mustang and Ford Club Third Thursday 7 p.m., North Bend Lanes, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-294-3332
Blanco Lodge #48 AF&AM First Thursday 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 295 N. Fourth St., Coos Bay. 541-888-5148
Fridays
Bay Area Seniors Computer Club First and Third Friday 9:15-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. For ages 50 and better. 541-269-7396
Pickle Ball Every Friday 9-11 a.m., SWOCC Rec Center, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. There is a small fee. 541-297-1629
Music Time Every Friday 10-11 a.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. For ages 3-6. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library SEPT-MAY
Senior Water Volleyball Every Monday 9-10:30 a.m., North Bend Municipal Pool, 2455 Pacific Ave., North Bend. $3.50-4. 541-888-5249
Play & Learn Story Time Every Friday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Langlois Public Library, 48234 US Highway 101, Langlois. 541-348-2066
Zonta Club of Coos Bay First and Third Friday noon, The Mill Casino-Hotel Saw Blade Restaurant, 3201 Tremont, North Bend. 541-396-3329
Bandon Rotary Club Every Friday, noon, Edgewaters Restaurant, 480 First St. SW., Bandon
Coos Bay Lions Club Every Friday noon, Inland Point, 2290 Inland Drive, North Bend. coosbaylions@gmail.com
Senior Water Volleyball Every Friday 12:30 p.m., Bay Area Athletic Club, 985 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. 541-888-5507
Coos Stamp Club Third Friday 2 p.m., Cedar Room, Coos Bay Library, 525 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3614
Tech Soup Friday Every Friday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Bring your portable device for a little assistance. No repairs. http://www.northbendoregon.us/library
Horse Race Bingo Every Friday 5 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. Kitchen opens at 5. 541-267-6613
Open Mic/Jam Session Every Friday 5:30-7:30 p.m., OrCoast Music Annex, 757 Coos Bay. 541-888-6805
Car Enthusiasts Meet Every Friday 6-8 p.m., Dishner’s Fine Foods, 2603 Broadway St., North Bend. All car clubs invited. 541-888-1437, 541-404-3399, 541-290-6496
Bingo Every Friday 6 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. 541-756-7622
North Bayside Grange Meeting Third Friday 7:30 p.m., North Bayside Grange, 3159 East Bay Drive, North Bend. Potluck starts at 6:30. 541-756-2969
Friday Foreign Film Second Friday 7 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Award winning, subtitled and often no rating, viewer discretion advised. www.coosbaylibrary.org
Saturdays
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps First and Third Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Salvation Army, 1155 Flanagan Ave., Coos Bay. 541-290-9187
South Brookings Chapter 2137 HOG Third Saturday, 9 a.m., Beach Front Bistro, 16011 Boat Basin Road, Brookings/Harbor. 541-412-7435
South Coast Woodturners Second Saturday 9 a.m., Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. 541-271-1915. Find them on Facebook.
Sports Car Mafia Second Saturday 9 a.m., Tai's Dynasty, 1388 Virginia Ave., North Bend. Old British, convertibles and sports cars. No dues, no officers. 541-404-5956
Coos County Republican Women Third Saturday 9:30 a.m., Pony Village Mall Suite 202, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. teri_grier@hotmail.com
Heritage Textile Arts Guild Second Saturday 10 a.m.-noon. Call for location, 541-269-5661.
Coos Bay Chapter of The American Daughters of the Revolution Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. September through May. Call 505-401-1225 for location.
Pacific Orchid Society First Saturday 10 a.m.-noon, Pony Village Mall, 1611 Virginia Ave., North Bend. 541-267-6747
CAM Community Day Third Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Monthly family friendly project. www.coosart.org
South Coast Senior Singles Second Saturday noon-1 p.m., locations vary. 541-266-1012
No Lazy Kates First Saturday 1 p.m., The Wool Company, 990 U.S. Highway 101, Bandon. No summer meetings. 541-347-3115
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. yrousley@gmail.com
North Bend Seed Library First Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Featured programs with guest speakers.
Southwestern Oregon Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., North Bend Housing Authority, 1700 Monroe, North Bend. Meets September through May, October and November. robin@hansennursery.com
Humbug Mountain Weavers & Spinners Guild Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Langlois Fire Hall, 94322 First St., Langlois. September through May. carol.fiber@moonwood.org
Oregon Oldtime Fiddlers Third Saturday 1-3 p.m., Winchester Bay Community Center, 625 Broadway, Winchester Bay. Spoons, washboard, accordion or squeeze box welcome; no percussion or amplified instruments. http://ootfa.org
Bingo Every Saturday 1 p.m., North Bend Senior Center, 1470 Airport Lane. Doors open at noon. 541-541-756-7622
Coos Mommies Activities First, Third and Fifth Saturday 2 p.m., Boynton Park, 799 Exchange St., North Bend. 541-260-9339
Inside the Lines: Coloring Club for Grown-ups Third Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Club meets through October. www.northbendoregon.us/library
Saturday Poets Fourth Saturday 2-4 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. November and December meet second Saturday. hydp@charter.net
Greenacres Grange Meeting Third Saturday 3 p.m., Greenacres Grange, 93393 Green Acres Lane. 541-572-4117
Art Walk Second Saturday 3-5 p.m., start at Florence Regional Art Center, 120 Maple St., Florence. www.fraaoregon.org
One Line Bingo Every Saturday 4 p.m., Eagles, 568 S Second St., Coos Bay. 541-267-6613
Fitness for Recovery Every Saturday 4:30 p.m., Southwestern's Rec Center, room 131, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Drop-ins welcome, must be 48 hours clean/sober. 541-404-6438, 541-290-8652 or 541-252-8583
Teen Zone: Teen Book Club First Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. http://northbendoregon.us/library/page/teen-zone
Coos County Beekeepers Association Third Saturday 6:30 p.m., OSU Ohlsen Baxter Building, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. No formal meeting in December. 541-396-4016
Beachcombers Square Dance Fourth Saturday 7 p.m., Beachcomber's Hall, Nicholson Lane, Port Orford. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
Saints N Aints Square Dance First and Third Saturday 7 p.m., Harmony United Methodist Church, 123 Ocean Blvd., Coos Bay. 541-510-1276, 541-888-4280
Sets in Order Square Dance Second Saturday 7 p.m., Coquille Community Center, 115 N. Birch, Coquille. 541-294-5679, 541-294-6204
South Coast Folk Society Contra Dance First and Fifth Saturday 7 p.m., Bay Area Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. September through May. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Vintage Haulers Third Saturday Call for times, location. 541-260-1940
Please note: These listings are sorted by day of the week and time so that if you have some free time you can pick a club or activity to join. We share this information as space allows.
Please let us know if your group's meeting has changed by emailing events@theworldlink.com.