Lucy's stained glass for Stan Sweet legacy fund
Enter a raffle drawing for this custom glass piece, designed by Lucy Varoujean, Classical Glass Studio. Tickets are $20 each and proceeds will go to the Stan Sweet legacy fund for Coos Bay Schools.

 Contributed photo

NORTH BEND — Lucy Varoujean, Classical Glass, 11th annual Holiday Open House is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Classical Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway in North Bend. The Holiday Sale will continue through most of December. 

Featured: Stained and fused glass by Varoujean; fused glass by Cheryl Reed, Kathy Gross and Wind Song Chimes; pottery by Susan Scott, Palouse Creek Pottery; and jewelry by Melodee Zavada, Zavada Designs; Tim and Peggy Krost will offer their special creations as well. Tim makes tool worked leather accessories and Peggy makes handbags with Pendleton wool.

The holiday sale will continue daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 22.

For more information, call Classical Glass at 541-756-7360.

