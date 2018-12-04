NORTH BEND — Lucy Varoujean, Classical Glass, 11th annual Holiday Open House is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Classical Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway in North Bend. The Holiday Sale will continue through most of December.
Featured: Stained and fused glass by Varoujean; fused glass by Cheryl Reed, Kathy Gross and Wind Song Chimes; pottery by Susan Scott, Palouse Creek Pottery; and jewelry by Melodee Zavada, Zavada Designs; Tim and Peggy Krost will offer their special creations as well. Tim makes tool worked leather accessories and Peggy makes handbags with Pendleton wool.
The holiday sale will continue daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 22.
For more information, call Classical Glass at 541-756-7360.