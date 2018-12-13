Try 1 month for 99¢

NORTH BEND — Lucy Varoujean's Classical Glass 12th annual Holiday Open House kicked off Saturday, Dec. 9, at Classical Glass Studio, 2269 Broadway in North Bend. The Holiday Sale will continue through most of December. 

Featured: Stained and fused glass by Varoujean; fused glass by Cheryl Reed, Kathy Gross; pottery by Susan Scott, Palouse Creek Pottery; and jewelry by Melodee Zavada, Zavada Designs; Tim and Peggy Krosts' leather goods, including purses, wallets and belts.

This year's proceeds from our annual raffle of the artists' works will be donated to the project "Bryan's Home." 

COOS COUNTY – Operation Rebuild Hope’s goal to purchase what will be known as Bryan’s Home has been met. On Monday, Operation Rebuild Hope founder Patrick Wright made the announcement that “we reached our first financial goal of $20,000, so we are purchasing the property when escrow closes Dec. 15,” he said.

The holiday sale will continue daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 22.

For more information, call Classical Glass at 541-756-7360.

