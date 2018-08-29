Classes & Workshops

Thursday, Aug. 30
Long Term Emergency Food Preparation Storage Class 6-8 p.m., Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay. The fire station partnered with OSU Extension to help prepare folks in case of emergency. At least 3 days of supplies is recommended.
Friday, Aug. 31
Introduction to Google Drive 9:30-11 a.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Limited seating so registration is required at the reference desk. 541-269-1101. Attendees should have an active gmail account and be comfortable using the computer.
Saturday, Sept. 1
"How to Pray without talking to God" Series 10-11:30 a.m., Unity By the Bay, 2100 Union Ave., North Bend. Author: Rev. Linda Martell-Whitsett will discuss her thoughts on prayer. Class will continue through Nov. 3.
Paddle the Estuary 10 a.m.-3 p.m., meet at Distant Water Fleet Facility (dock) on Troller Road in Charleston small marina. Limited to 3-12 boats. Cost is $15 per boat. Bring your boat or kayak, paddles, PFDs, water and lunch. Be prepared to get muddy. Register online at www.southsloughestuary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Hospice Education & Volunteer Training 1-3:30 p.m., South Coast Hospice, 1610 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Classes meet for 11 consecutive Tuesdays and cover topics related to death, dying and end of life situations. Register by calling 541-269-2986.
First Tuesday Talks 6:30 p.m., Coos History Museum, 1210 Front St., Coos Bay. Guest speaker Don Costello, Attorney — Pocock racing shells and the tree of life. Free to members or with paid admission, $7. www.cooshistory.org
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Drop-in Computer Lab 2-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.