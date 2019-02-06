Classes & Workshops

Thursday, Feb. 7
South Coast Inventors 6:20 p.m., Newmark Center Room 207, 2110 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. Guest speaker Charley Yancey, President of North West Custom Concepts, that manufactures tiny houses. He will talk about the new legislation and how it will allow property owners to rent out tiny homes. southcoastinventors.org
Friday, Feb. 8
Paint & Swig 6-8:30 p.m., God's House of Vision Gallery & Studio, 10 E First St., Coquille. Cost is $35, beverage, hors d'oeuvres and a painting to take home. 541-842-1601.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Convenient Kitchen Workshop 10 a.m.-2 p.m., OSU Coos County Extension, 631 Alder St., Myrtle Point. Learn to use popular small kitchen appliances tips & tricks for fast meals and food safety. Cost $10. Register by calling 541-572-5263, 25292.
Kids@CAM Printmakers Workshop: Textured Rope Print 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Workshop is series of 6 classes open to 7-12 years old. Limited to 4-10 students. Cost is $30. Register online at coosart.org, via email at arted@coosart.org or by calling 541-267-3901.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Fermentation Workshop 9-11 a.m., meet in the parking lot across from OIMB, 63466 Boat Basin Drive, Charleston. Cost is $20, includes hands on training and take home. Register at www.southsloughfriends.org
Keto Reset: Week 3 - Living a Keto-Friendly Lifestyle 1:30-3 p.m., Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, 562 N Broadway, Coos Bay.
Creating Interesting Backgrounds for Your Art & Journaling with Ilese Levitt 2-5 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Sprinkle salt, rice, sand, alcohol in your paint to see what happens. use Gesso, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and glue to create texture. The materials can be used at the Feb. 24 class. Class $35, materials provided. Limited space. Call 541-756-4088 to register.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Naloxone Training 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Bend Public Library, 1800 Sherman Ave., North Bend. Drug is designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
Drop-in Computer Lab 10 a.m.-noon., Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
What to do & not to do Rhodys Summer, Fall & Winter 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church of the Siuslaw, 3996 US Highway 101, Florence. Presented by Mike Bones. Discussion on coming Show & Sale and presenting rhodys for exhibition.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Coquille Valley Seed Community: Get the Buzz on Bees 6-8 p.m., Coquille Community Building, 115 N Birch St., Coquille. Winter Gardening by Grand Watrnick and Ann Ibach and Basic Beekeeping by Coos County Beekeepers Association President Randy Sturgill. Also presenting a shot talk with Q&A on Wild Bees and Native Pollinatiors, Sarah Crawford. Sharing table. Fragrance-free meeting.