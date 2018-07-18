Classes & Workshops

Thursday, July 19
KIDS@CAM: Drawing Profiles 10-11 a.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. For ages 9-13. Fee includes materials, $50 or $65 to nonmembers. www.coosart.org
Awesome Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., CREATE Center at Downtown Studio, 74 E First St., Coquille. For kids 5-15, includes escort to free lunch and playground time. Arts and activities will vary each week. Fee $20 per Thursday. Register at the center or on Facebook. Questions? Call 541-290-8479.
Friday, July 20
Bay Area Seniors Computer Club 9:15-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Topic: Google Apps Part 2. 541-269-7396
Saturday, July 21
Good Earth Garden Series 10 a.m., Good Earth Community Garden, 780 Eighth Ct. SW, Bandon. Children's program: Leslie Wirt, Good Bug, Bad Bug. bandoncommunitygarden.org
Spanglish Conversational Program 10:30 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. This is not a class but an opportunity to practice Spanish.
Monday, July 23
LEGO Club 2.0: Robotics 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Weekly demonstrations through Aug. 13. coosbaylibrary.org
Thursday, July 26
KIDS@CAM: Continuous Line Drawing 10-11 a.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. For ages 9-13. Fee includes materials, $50 or $65 to nonmembers. www.coosart.org