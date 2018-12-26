Classes & Workshops

Saturday, Dec. 29
Tide of the Toddlers — Lunch for a Bear 10-11 a.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Limited to 20. Cost is $2 per toddler. Register online at www.southsloughfriends.org.
English Country Dancing 7-9:30 p.m., Coos Bay Senior Activity Center, 886 S Fourth St., Coos Bay. Live music by the Outstanding Open Band. Caller, Alixe Dancer. No partner required, appropriate for all ages. Fragrance- and alcohol-free event. Admission $7; over 60, $6; members, $5; students and supervised children admitted free. www.southcoastfolksociety.com
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Detox 101 3-4 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Presented by Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coach, Cheryl O'Dell, MSN. Learn about the many detox methods, how to avoid exposure to toxins and about your body's detox functions.