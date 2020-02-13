Classes & Workshops

Thursday, Feb. 13
Nutrition & Hypertension 5:30-6:30 p.m., Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S Second St., Coos Bay.
Friday, Feb. 14
Drop-in Computer Lab 10 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Spanglish Conversational Program 10:30 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. This is not a class but an opportunity to practice Spanish.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. Tuesdays through February. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Buried in Treasures? Workshop 10 a.m.-noon, Coos Health & Wellness, 281 LaClair St., Coos Bay. This 16-week workshop series will help you manage your acquisitions. Register by calling 541-266-6782.