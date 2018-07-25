Classes & Workshops

Thursday, July 26
KIDS@CAM: Continuous Line Drawing 10-11 a.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. For ages 9-13. Fee includes materials, $50 or $65 to nonmembers. www.coosart.org
Friday, July 27
Searching the Web with Google 9:30-11 a.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Meet in front at 9:15 a.m. This class for novice Internet users. Limited seating; register at the reference desk or call 541-269-1101.
Drop-in Computer Lab 10 a.m.-noon, Coos Bay Public Library Cedar room, 526 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your device for assistance. No formal lecture or registration is required. First-come, first-served.
Saturday, July 28
Silk Scarf Painting with Sharon Backues 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Bring your own brushes. Class fee, $30 includes 6 by 24 inch scarf and other materials. Register by calling 541-756-4088.
Monday, July 30
LEGO Club 2.0: Robotics 2 p.m., Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Weekly demonstrations through Aug. 13. coosbaylibrary.org
Wednesday, Aug. 1
'Modern Whales Living in Urban Places' with Leigh Torres 7 p.m., Oregon Institute of Marine Biology Boathouse Auditorium, 63466 Boat Basin Drive. Park at the end and walk back past USCG housing. Torres is a marine ecologist at OSU, Marine Mammal Research.
Thursday, Aug. 2
KIDS@CAM: Drawing the Impossible 10-11 a.m., Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. For ages 9-13. Fee includes materials, $50 or $65 to nonmembers. www.coosart.org
Awesome Thursday 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., CREATE Center at Downtown Studio, 74 E First St., Coquille. For kids 5-15, includes escort to free lunch and playground time. Arts and activities will vary each week. Fee $20 per Thursday. Register at the center or on Facebook. Questions? Call 541-290-8479.