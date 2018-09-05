Classes & Workshops

Friday, Sept. 7
Bay Area Seniors Computer Club 9:45-11 a.m., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay. Topic: Q&A with James Moore on technological software/hardware. 541-269-7396
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Mixed Media Art Studio with Ilese Levitt 1-4 p.m., Artist Loft Gallery, 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Class fee, $30, includes materials. New process and project each class. Limited space. Register by calling 541-751-4088.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Notary Seminar 9 a.m.-noon, Southwestern's Newmark Center, Room 207, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. For current and future notary, 18 and older. 503-986-2332