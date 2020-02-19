Thursday, Feb. 20
AARP Driver Safety Course 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shorewood Retirement Apts., 1451 Spruce St., Florence. For drivers 55 and older, some insurance discounts may be available. Cost is $15 to AARP members and $20 to nonmembers. Register by calling 541-997-8444.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Build a Birdhouse Workshop — Sparrow & Wren 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., South Slough Reserve Interpretive Center, 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston. Limited to 5-15 participants. Cost is $8 per participant per birdhouse, limited to one. Materials provided but you can bring a hammer. Register online at www.southsloughfriends.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Acrylic Painting with Allen 'Tony' Adams 9 a.m.-noon, Gallery By the Bay Art Salon, 2100 Union, North Bend. Learn techniques from former Disney screen artist, General Dynamics Corp. graphic artist. Appropriate for beginners, $25 per lesson. RSVP by calling or texting 541-751-5110.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Naloxone Training 2-5 p.m., every 30 minutes at Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay. Co-hosted by Jamar Ruff and Dane Zahner of HIV Alliance. 541-269-1101