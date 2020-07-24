NORTH BEND — The monthly Country Gospel Jubilee concert will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark St. North Bend, hosted by Tom and Debbie Trammel.
Singer/songwriter Charlie Walker will be the featured performer. The concert will be held outside on church grounds. Bring your favorite lawn chair.
Kentucky born Walker is one of the Pacific Northwest’s top Christian Country artists. Residing in Prineville, he brings an honest and gentle simplicity to the stage that strikes a chord.
"From life experiences come stories and songs that people relate to, reminding everyone that God loves us and wants to be part of our everyday lives," said a concert organizer.
This event is open to the public at no charge.
Directions: from U.S. Highway 101, take Newmark, turn right on Brussels, left on Lewis, then left to church. For more information, call Tom Trammel at 541-521-9596 or visit www.shorelinecc.us.
