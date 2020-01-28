COQUILLE — The Centering Prayer spring schedule begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Prayer will be held 3:30-4 p.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille.
In addition, the community is invited to join the Centering Prayer book group in reading and discussing the book "Into the Silent Land: A Guide to the Christian Practice of Contemplation," by Martin Laird.
The reading group will meet at Holy Name Catholic Church on Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. and run for nine weeks beginning on Feb. 5 and will finish the book on April 1. The book is available on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
The Centering Prayer group is composed of community members from different faiths who are committed to living the contemplative dimension of the Gospel in everyday life. Everyone is welcome.
Questions? Contact Ellen King at 541-222-0237.