COOS BAY — Celtic Week is coming to the Coos Bay area Feb. 3-8. Two spectacular events with Celtic roots will be held for those of Scottish, Welsh and Irish descent as well as anyone else with an interest or passion in being a Celt. Monday, Feb. 3, the renowned Scottish string group, the Maxwell Quartet, will be playing in a Coos County Community Concert series at the Egyptian Theatre, starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the local Coastal Celtic Society will be putting on the 18th annual Robert Burns dinner at The Mill Casino-Hotel.
The Maxwell Quartet performs in kilts and consists of four friends who grew up playing classical and folk music together in youth orchestras and music schools across Scotland. Performing across Scotland, the quartet has established a reputation for delighting audiences with “unaffected enthusiasm” as well as classical music to a high degree. The Quartet is known for its exceptional performance of quartets by Haydn, and a welcome part of each Maxwell Quartet concert is their arrangements of traditional Scottish tunes.
The concert also is a joint venture between the CCCCA and the local Coastal Celtic Society. The stage will have both American and Scottish national flags, and other Celtic insignia will be in sight. Patrons are encouraged to wear Celtic regalia to the concert. Dirks, though, should be left at home. There will be a table available for those who want to join the Coastal Celtic Society and to attend the Burns Night later in the week.
The Burns dinner celebrates the life of Robert (Bobbie) Burns, Scotland’s best and most loved poet. There will be presentations of Burn’s poetry, the marching in of the haggis, Scottish tunes by a local youth string group, merriment from Celtic jokes and puns, and a raffle to raise scholarship money for local students interested in Celtic music and history. Tickets are available at KoKwel Gifts inside The Mill Casino-Hotel. Participants are encouraged to wear Celtic regalia.