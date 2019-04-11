{{featured_button_text}}
Science March and Fair (copy)

APRIL 15, 2018 — Rhenner Stocker, 7, checks out sea creatures in an aquarium during a Science Fair on the Coos Bay boardwalk.

 Ed Glazar, The World

COOS BAY — Bring the family downtown for a Celebration of Oregon Science during the third annual Science Fair form noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 on the Coos Bay Boardwalk. You will meet a diverse range of local professionals and organizations who use science in their daily lives and want to share their passion for discovery with others.

This is your chance to learn more about the wonderful organizations and people doing science-related work in Coos County. This free interactive fair features fun and fascinating activities for the whole family. All ages will have a blast while learning something new. 

Learn more at www.facebook.com/COOSlovesscience

