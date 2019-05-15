COOS BAY — Join national garden clubs across the country and celebrate National Garden Week, June 2-8, 2019. Promote the NGC objectives of beautification, education of environmental efforts, gardening, and involvement of garden clubs in our community. Encourage community pride, and work with other groups to be part of these efforts.
The Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. President Gaye Stewart’s Theme is “Plant a Seed, Reap a Harvest” and her Project is “Plant Pollinator Gardens in Public Places.”
Whether you’re a novice, professional gardener or in between, there are several advantages to gardening . . . to promote a healthy lifestyle that lasts a lifetime, help reduce stress from other areas of our life, teach that rewards can come from diligent efforts, and it enables gardeners across the nation and the world to serve others in the communities where they reside or work.
Coos Bay Garden Club members will take floral bouquets to various local businesses thanking them for their support and be present at Shore Acres, June 1st, in observance of Oregon State Parks Day, and National Garden Week.