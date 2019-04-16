{{featured_button_text}}
Earth Day
COOS BAY — Celebrate Earth Day with your local Coos Watershed Association's council. They are teaming up with 7 Devils Brewing Co., the Egyptian Theatre, OSU College of Forestry, South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve, and Coos Bay Surfrider to bring you a fun and educational Earth Day evening. The theme is trees, but there will be so much more.

First Hour: Updates from the Coos Watershed Association and a feature presentation on the "Astounding Forests of the Coast Range" by Katy Kavanagh, Associate Dean of Research for OSU's College of Forestry.

Second Hour: A screening the 2018 documentary Beaver Believers, which is a story of "five scientists and a hairdresser, tackling climate change, one stick at a time." www.thebeaverbelievers.com

Admission is free, thanks to funding from One Tree Planted and Bonneville Environmental Foundation.

For more information visit www.cooswatershed.org or acarleton@cooswatershed.org.

