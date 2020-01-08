SOUTH COAST — Imagine a thousand people marching as they chant “Everyone Has the Right to Live!” with the Spirit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in their hearts and souls. In June 2019, this happened in Washington, D.C. as the Poor People’s Campaign converged to raise awareness of its mission: A National Call for Moral Revival.
In his time, Dr. King and others worked to create this broad, fusion based PPC movement that would unite poor people and impacted communities across the nation. In 2018, the campaign picked up their unfinished work to continue in Dr. King’s footsteps with new clarity. The campaign is building a movement to overcome systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and war economy plaguing the country.
This year’s Birthday Celebration of Dr. King will be 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Pony Village Mall. Human Rights Advocates of Coos County will present the PPC’s 12 fundamental principles, and the findings from their Moral Budget report and The Soul Of Poor Folk report. The 2020 Lilah Bidwell Human Dignity Award recipient, Doug Veysey, will share his inspiration for community service and invite more people to do the same in Coos County.
• MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The Corporation for National and Community service has been charged to lead this effort since 1995.
• Dr. King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 because he drew attention to racial discrimination and demanded civil rights legislation to protect the rights of all people.
• Dr. King was profoundly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s nonviolent practices as he lead millions towards social change and justice.
• View students artwork and read an article in Suite 138 at the Pony Village Mall from Saturday, Jan. 18, through Thursday, Jan. 23. A HRACC member will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
• Read one of the articles of the Declaration of Human Rights to be added onto a multilingual United Nations web project: https://www.un.org/en/udhr-video/ after the event.
For additional information, contact Bittin Duggan, at 541-217-4095 or HumanRightsAdvocatesCC@gmail.com.