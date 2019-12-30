COOS BAY — Celebrate Downtown with a fun evening of mingling, refreshments and appetizers. The Coos Bay Downtown Association will be holding its annual membership and networking event, Celebrate Downtown, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Black Market Gourmet, 495 Central Ave. — where else but in downtown Coos Bay.
Anyone who is part of the Bay Area community is invited to attend this important open event to learn about the CBDA, such as their membership benefits, the organization's vision and mission and about the past year’s accomplishments.
The evening's opening remarks will be given by Beth Clarkson, president of the CBDA. This year’s featured guest speakers will include Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti and Robb Crocker, who is a downtown business property owner. After those presentations those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet and greet members of the CBDA, including their board members, local business owners and other downtown supporters.
The theme of this year's meeting is “2020 and Our Vision Couldn’t be any Clearer!” Other highlights will include presentations for the 2019 Volunteer Award, Years of Service Award and the Partnership Award.
Board member elections will be made by current CBDA members as they cast their ballots for the 2020 CBDA board. The evening will end with a drawing for a gift basket filled with merchandise provided by CBDA members.
The Coos Bay Downtown Association participates in the Main Street America Program, which aids in obtaining investments for new businesses, helping to create jobs and to rehabilitate downtown areas. The association’s involvement in the Main Street Program is supported by a board of directors, an executive director and four committees: promotions, organization, design and economic vitality. Celebrate Downtown is the perfect opportunity for those interested to learn more about those committees and perhaps join. The CBDA will work closely with it’s members and local civic organizations to help improve the Coos Bay downtown's vitality, help strengthen existing commerce and expand opportunities for new business.
Some ways the CBDA promotes Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work and visit are through the annual Wednesday Farmers Market, the Blackberry Arts Festival, Bay Area Fun Festival, downtown flower baskets and banners, Shop Small Saturday, Santa's visit and more. The organization works at continually enhancing the quality of life in the downtown area and the reasons people are always invited to come to downtown Coos Bay so they can shop, eat, mingle and explore!
For more information visit the organization online at www.coosbaydowntown.org.