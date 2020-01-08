CHARLESTON — "Crack Up" local Oregon Dungeness Crab from Charleston at the North Bend Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Charleston fishing village is bringing Oregon’s Dungeness crab harvest to the public at the 36th annual Charleston Merchants Crab Feed this year.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. This is the main fundraising event for the Charleston Visitors Center, but also provides funding to support other activities to promote the Charleston community.
“Last season, the Oregon Dungeness commercial crab fishery brought in an estimated $31 million to the local South Coast and Charleston economy. That is something to celebrate. It is absolutely true that our fleet is proudly local,” said Tim Novotny with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. “Events like this one bear that out and are a great way to connect with the community. It’s also a great way for the community to show its appreciation of the fleet. We hope that everyone comes on out and enjoys the biggest and meatiest crab on the market, and then goes on over and takes a look at all of the great restaurants and businesses that populate the town of Charleston. So, come on over and find out why we invite everyone to ‘Crack the Mystique’ that is Oregon Dungeness crab!”
Volunteers will serve whole or half-crab dinners with side dishes, rolls and a beverage. Whole crab dinners are $20 and half-crab dinners at $16 but prices are subject to the markets. Make sure to leave room for dessert as pies and cakes will be available for sale by the Ladies Garden Club for $2 per slice. Beer and wine will be available and served by Charleston’s Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill. There will also be crab bibs, vendor coupons and prize drawings during the festival.
Make a weekend of it. Head out to Charleston and learn about marine life at the Charleston Marine Life Center, go crabbing off the docks at the Charleston Marina, storm watch at Shore Acres, Sunset Bay and Cape Arago state parks, and hike the trails at South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve. All are popular recreation spots just minutes away.
Local Key Club students and Chamber ambassadors along with other volunteers will be serving and making the Dungeness crab dinner a fun experience.
“The returning star of the annual festival is fresh, certifiably delicious Oregon Dungeness crab,” said Charleston Wild Woman Mel Campbell. “Don’t miss it!”