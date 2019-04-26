{{featured_button_text}}
Cassie Blanton
Contributed photo

COOS BAY — New Orleans based songwriter, musician, songstress Carsie Blanton will be stopping over on her west coast tour as she travels from Seattle, Wash., heading south. Her performance will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Her album "Buck Up' was released Feb. 19.

New Orleans based Carsie Blanton west coast tour with the Wood Brothers. Found on 7 Devils website "The new album, which features Oliver Wood on the title track, is a collection of narratives flecked with grief but told through Carsie’s infectious swagger and razor sharp wit, buoyed by her silvery vocals."

https://www.carsieblanton.com

