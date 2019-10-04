NORTH BEND — An artist's reception for Myrtle Point artist Carol Turner and her "Wyoming Adventures" art will be held 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Evergreen Court located at 451 O'Connell St. in North Bend. Guests will enjoy live music by Bill York and refreshments served by the staff at Evergreen. Turner's exhibit will be on display through December.
Over the summer, traveling with her children, Turner said that it gives her a treasure of new subjects for painting. On a trip to Cody, Wyo., she visited the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Art Museum. There she viewed the extensive exhibit entitled "The Vanishing West," by Albert Beirstadt from the late 1800s.
Turner and her family also visited Yellowstone National Park and the Grand Teton Mountains, which inspired a number of the new paintings Turner will be featuring in this exhibit.
Turner studies continually to enrich and refine the color, atmosphere and detail of her realistic landscapes and has begun including some wildlife as well. She teaches classes and workshops, tutors and guides plein air excursions. She has been honored with many awards at exhibitions and her work is in many collections across the country. She is a member of the Bay Area Artists Association, Coos Art Museum and the Coquille Valley Art Association.
Calls for information are welcomed at 541-396-5373.