COQUILLE — Ring in the holiday season with the Coquille Methodist/Lutheran Church's annual Candy Cane Lane Bazaar and Luncheon. This year's event will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, at the church, located at 180 N. Baxter St. in Coquille. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for the best selection of homemade gifts and baked goods.
The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. and will include selections of salmon, turkey or some of both along with all the trimmings. Cost is $8.50 per lunch. Proceeds will go to benefit for the needs of the community.
Those who would like a meal delivered, in the Coquille area only, can call 541-404-2757 or 541-919-6192 to put in a request and a call back number.