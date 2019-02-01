COOS BAY — Jeff Whitty was recently notified that one of his projects was nominated for an Oscar, an Academy Award, Hollywood's most prestigious award."The nominations came out Tuesday, I imagine there is plenty online about them. I had a hunch I might get one but now that it happened I still can’t quite believe it!," said Whitty.
"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" was nominated for Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Okay so he shares the moment with Nicole Holofcener, a director and writer, known for Enough Said (2013), Please Give (2010) and Friends with Money (2006). But who cares? When you look at the rest of the nominees.