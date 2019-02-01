Try 1 month for 99¢
Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me? 

 Photo courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

COOS BAY — Jeff Whitty was recently notified that one of his projects was nominated for an Oscar, an Academy Award, Hollywood's most prestigious award."The nominations came out Tuesday, I imagine there is plenty online about them. I had a hunch I might get one but now that it happened I still can’t quite believe it!," said Whitty.

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" was nominated for Writing (Adapted Screenplay). Okay so he shares the moment with Nicole Holofcener, a director and writer, known for Enough Said (2013), Please Give (2010) and Friends with Money (2006). But who cares? When you look at the rest of the nominees.

Lead actors and also Oscar Nominees are Actress in a Leading Role, Melissa McCarthy and Actor in a Supporting Role, Richard E. Grant.

The synopis In the early 1990s, writer Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy) cannot find work and, desperate to stay afloat, discovers that she can make a small fortune by forging and selling letters attributed to famous authors. More than 400 letters later, the law catches up with the cantankerous Lee, who proudly refuses to disavow her handiwork."

Showtimes at Pony Village Cinemas for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (R), 1 hr. 46 min. are as follows.

Friday, Feb. 1 through Sunday Feb. 3: 11:40, 8:30

Monday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, Feb. 7: 8:30
 

