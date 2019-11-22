BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Quarterly Art Show has issued a Call to Artists for its January 2020 show titled "Home."
Works can broadly interpret the theme of Home to include literal abodes for humans and other creatures, or something more outside the box. Consider physical, emotional or intellectual ideas about home. Think as large as the universe or as small as atoms. Perhaps you are the home, or nature is home. Share your ideas of home.
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will host a show of artworks relating to the theme of Home. This show will run January through March, 2020.
As usual be creative in the interpretation of the theme, keeping in mind that art on the hospital walls is meant to entertain and de-stress the patients, families, staff and general visitors. It is not a venue for nudity, violence, morbidity or as a political soapbox. Artists are appreciated for their continued positive approach to art in these shows.
Artists may enter one to three pieces using painting, collage, mixed media, drawing, photography or assemblage in all artistic styles: representational, abstract, impressionistic, or futuristic. All works must be able to be hung on the wall.
The opening reception is set for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, 900 11th Street SE, Bandon.
Deadline for delivery of art is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Bring ready-to-hang art with entry paperwork to the cafeteria area at Southern Coos, or make alternative arrangements with show organizers.
An entry fee is not required. Donations are welcome to help support continuing shows. Make checks payable to the Southern Coos Hospital Foundation.
Artwork should include the following information:
A list of your artwork(s) with name, address, email, title of piece, value and price. Entry forms are available at drop-off.
Other notes: We reserve the right to refuse submitted artwork due to content, presentation or space.
Images may be used for advertising and promotional purposes for this show.
Loss of or damage to artwork located in the hospital is at the artist’s expense unless deemed covered by hospital insurance policy less deductible.
The costs of producing and hanging this show are underwritten by Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center — for the benefit of the Bandon and surrounding communities: patients and families, visitors, staff, and the public.
Contact show organizers with questions, Ava Richey at 541-297-6118 or Susan Lehman at 541-347-9888.