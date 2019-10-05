BANDON — The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is holding the third annual Art for Health Fundraiser 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Artists are asked to consider making a piece of art for the fundraiser. This year’s theme is the “Healing Power of Art” which reflects the shared understanding that art helps the community heal and feel comfortable at Southern Coos Hospital. As healing often takes place when we are happy, comfortable, or engaged, artists are encouraged to use the following guidelines in creating art: What in your life makes you feel happy, or excited to be alive? Whether it’s a favorite object, or a beautiful sunset, a child, a pet, food, cup of coffee — create a piece of art that depicts something you love to enjoy.
The format of the event is the same as last year’s event: We provide participating artists a 12” x 12” canvas. Artists donate their time and materials to make a piece of art and then bring it to us before the show. At the event, each ticket purchaser receives a piece of artwork. A central part of this event’s success is to have the artists present – so we hope you’ll come.
If you are interested:
- Artists may pick up canvasses beginning anytime during regular business hours at Second Street Gallery in Bandon.
- Deadline for drop-off of finished canvasses is on or before Saturday, Oct. 26, at Second Street Gallery or by arrangement with Ava Richey or Susan Lehman.
- Event will be held 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bandon Community Center.
In honor of your willingness to participate, you will receive one free ticket to attend the fundraiser event in return for each piece of artwork donated. Artists must purchase a regular $35 ticket if interested in receiving a donated painting. Each attendee must have either a regular ticket or an artists’ ticket.