COOS BAY - The Artist Loft Gallery, at 367 Anderson Ave., Coos Bay, will be hosting an area-wide open art show in March and April. The theme is “The Power of Small Art."
"Often, we think an artwork must be large to be interesting," said a gallery spokeswoman. "We encourage artists to prove that idea wrong. Your work can be old, new or in between."
Artists, whether amateur, professional or beginners are invited to submit both two-dimensional or three dimensional art works. For space consideration, 2D works cannot exceed 11 X 14 inches (not including frames,) and the maximum dimension in any direction for 3D items is 12 inches.
The gallery is inviting artists of any level who work in any medium to enter. There will be three prizes and several honorable mention ribbons, as well as a people's choice award. Up to three items may be entered - fees are $10 for the first item and $5 each for the second and third entries. The show will run from March 1 to April 27.
Entries can be brought to the gallery anytime up to Feb. 23. For details and entry blank email grwick@gmail.com, stop by the gallery, or call the gallery at 541-756-4088.