The deadline for submissions to the 2019 Oregon Book Awards is Monday, Sept. 10, 2019. Submissions are due in the Literary Arts office by 5 p.m. that day. The guidelines and application form are available on the Literary Arts web site at literary-arts.org.
Books written by Oregon writers, with an original publication date between Sept, 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018 are eligible for the 2019 Oregon Book Awards.
The 2019 Oregon Book Awards finalists will be announced in January 2019. Awards are presented in the following genres: Poetry, Fiction, Drama, General Nonfiction, Creative Nonfiction, Children's Literature and Young Adult Literature. Finalists and winners are determined by out-of-state judges.
Out-of-state judges, three in each genre, will be instructed to choose up to five finalists in each category, including a winner, using literary merit as the sole selection criterion. Literary Arts does not prescreen entries except to determine eligibility. The guidelines are available on the Literary Arts web site at http://www.literary-arts.org/what-we-do/oba-home/book-awards/awards/
For more information, contact Susan Moore at susan@literary-arts.org or 503-227-2583.