COOS BAY — Build a custom skateboard during a special holiday workshop at the Coos Bay Boat Building Center.
The workshop will be limited to 10 participants. Cost is $75 per board and the fee will include a blank, brand name trucks, wheels, independent risers, grip tape and hardware package. Upgrades will be available for a fee. Volunteers from the center and Bahama Boards will be available to assist.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes will be available.
Deposit ($20 non-refundable, but may be used at Bahama Boards) will hold your space.
Children must be accompanied by an adult; it could be a great family project.
For details or to register, call Christal at 541-297-8002 or 541-808-3535.