COOS BAY — The Film Noir series at Coos Bay Public Library continues at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. This month’s feature is Michael Curtiz’s "Breaking Point," a high intensity and faithful retelling of the Ernest Hemingway classic novel To Have and Have Not.
John Garfield stars as Harry Morgan, an honest charter-boat captain who, facing hard times, takes on dangerous cargo to save his boat, support his family, and preserve his dignity. Left in the lurch by a freeloading passenger, Harry starts to entertain the criminal propositions of a sleazy lawyer (Wallace Ford), as well as the playful come-ons of a cheeky blonde (Patricia Neal), making a series of compromises that stretch his morality—and his marriage—further than he’ll admit.
The Film Noir series is held on the third Sunday of the month. Everyone is welcome at this free program sponsored by The Friends of Coos Bay Public Library. The Library is located at 525 Anderson Avenue. Please call 269-1101 or visit coosbaylibrary.org for further information about this program.