All Night Party

Team members run across the gym to find out what they have to accomplish during the Ultimate Class Challenge at the ninth annual All Night Party at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon on New Year's Eve.

 Lou Sennick, The World

COOS BAY — The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon will have a multi-family estate sale from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Peirce Courts gymnasium at 3333 Walnut Ave., in Coos Bay. This annual fundraising event benefits the after school and summer programming at the F. Willis Smith Youth Center.

Items offered include high end furniture, brand new crafting supplies, kitchen items, toys, home decor and live plants and vegetables. Members of the Middle School Torch Leadership Club also will be selling coffee and refreshments.

For more information or to schedule a time to drop-off donations, call 541-267-3635.

