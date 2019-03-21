COOS BAY — The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon has spring break activities scheduled.
In the Youth Center there is a tech lab, art and music, sewing, cooking and a gym for students to experience. Rates: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday is $25; Daily drop-in from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. is $10.
There is basketball camp Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for first through fourth graders. Then from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. there is a basketball camp for fifth to eighth graders. Cost is $35 with current memberships.
Tennis camp is Tuesday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for ages 8 through 12. Cost is $50 for current members.
There is a theme for the day, "Marvel Monday, " where kids can dress as their favorite Superhero. Later in the week, there is Tie-dye Tuesday, Work-Out Wednesday, Looney-Toon Thursday, and Flashy Friday.
The Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon is located at 3333 Walnut Ave., Coos Bay.
For more information, call the club office at 541-267-3635 or visit www.great-futures.org.