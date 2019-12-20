CHARLESTON — America's Boating Club (Coos Bay Power Squadron) will be putting on The ABC-3 boating course.
This course meets the requirement to qualify for The Boaters Education Card from The State of Oregon. The course starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, and continues Monday and Thursday evenings through Jan. 20. The course will be at Coos Bay Power Squadron building located at 90346 Guano Rock Lane, Charleston boat basin. The cost for the course is $45.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants are welcome to register at the first session or in advance by calling 541-888-6178, 541-290-3957 or 541-765-4408.