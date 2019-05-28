COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association will hold the third annual "It's All Berry Good" recipe contest, sponsored by NW Natural, during the 2019 Blackberry Arts Festival. This year recipes will accepted 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Coos Bay Elks No. 1160, located at 265 Central Ave. downtown Coos Bay. Look for the Berry!
Judging will begin at noon and the winners names will be posted no later than 2 p.m. Sunday at the festival. Prize awards will be made at 2:30 p.m. at the Elks.
The Grand Prize winner is guaranteed a $100 gift card provided by NW Natural; will be crowned with a one-of-a-kind art trophy created by artist Tricia Hayden, from the Artist Loft Gallery co-op; one-of-kind trophy from The Pottery Company; and an official Blackberry Arts Festival It's All Berry Good recipe apron from the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
The top contestants will share in the other prizes that to date include: various gift cards from NW Natural; three $25 gift cards, and a $50 gift card with a 1 year subscription to The World newspaper from The World; special Blackberry Barbecue sauce from Black Market Gourmet; seasonal blackberry fudge from the Riddle Fudge lady; Trophies and other prizes from The Pottery Company; and more prizes that will be added right up till the contest. So basically everyone will be a winner courtesy of CBDA members.
Submission requirements:
Each recipe entry should be sizable enough for at least six healthy tastes. Each recipe entry must include a copy of a detailed recipe with credit given to the original source; for example Betty Crocker's Cook Book or great grandma Lulu's family recipe. *Recipes will be included in an official Blackberry Arts Festival It's All Berry Good Recipe cookbook at a later date.
When creations are submitted a number will be assigned to ensure anonymity. A photo of you and your recipe will be taken and protected until after the contest. A copy of your recipe will be attached to the contestants entry form. Then the special panel of judges will arrive to determine the prize winning It's All Berry Good recipe creations.
Considerations:
Use of blackberries; appearance; prep time/ease of recipe; and of course taste.