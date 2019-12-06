NORTH BEND — Little Theatre on the Bay has planned a 007 Black Tie Event Restoration Fundraiser at Restaurant O. The Phase V—Lighting and Sound System fundraiser for Liberty Theatre will be held March 19 at Restaurant O.
Guests will enjoy fine wines, hors d'oeuvres prepared by Chef O'Neill, and exhilarating sights and sound for entertainment. Tickets for this limited space event are $125 per person until Dec. 31. Price will be $150 each starting New Year's Day.
Tickets are available online at thelibertytheatre.org or by calling 541-756-4336.