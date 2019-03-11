COOS BAY — In four short hours, you can gain a basic knowledge of strategic marketing and marketing plan creation. Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center will offer a Marketing Made Simple! workshop 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, March 28. The workshop will be held in Room 207 of the Newmark Center on the Southwestern Oregon Community College. Cost for the workshop is $59. Seating is limited.
Marketing Made Simple! will guide participants through the process of creating a marketing plan. “Most organizations, whether for-profit or not-for-profit, could benefit from either the creation or revision of a marketing plan. This course is designed to help organizations form a basic marketing plan in a structured, workshop environment,” said Dr. John Bacon, Executive Director of the Southwestern SBDC.
To register for this event go to www.bizcenter.org/centers/southwestern-sbdc/our-classes or on Facebook at @SouthwesternSBDC.
Those interested also may contact the SBDC at 541-888-7182 or email sbdc@socc.edu.