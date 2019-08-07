Friday, Aug. 9
Swap Meet setup begins at 4 p.m. Test & Tune begins at 8 p.m.; $20 to race or $5 for spectator.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Gates open at 7 a.m. Show & Shine opens at 10 a.m. and remains till 4. Awards will be given.
Bikes & Bugs general admission for spectator or pit crew person $12. Children under 12, active and veteran military admitted free.
11 a.m. Official Bikes & Bugs event launches with a Color Guard Flag Ceremony, the National Anthem, and a possible flyover. Raffles prizes, with all the raffle proceeds and $1 from every paid general admission going to charity. This year's non-profit is Operation Building Hope. https://m.facebook.com/operationrebuildhope/
The first 200 children, 12 and younger, will receive a die-cast car or motorcycle. One per child while supplies last.
Drag Racing Test & Tune 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; qualifying at approximately 1:30-5 p.m. Tech Card $35 per day, includes drivers' general admission and a pit pass.
VW Drag Racing classes: Sportsman Bracket, Pro Bracket, and Heads-up. Payouts and awards to follow.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Drag Race Test & Tune 11-1; Eliminations at approximately 1:30; payout and awards to follow.
Coos Bay Speedway is located at 94320 Highway 42, Coos Bay. For additional information, visit http://www.coosbayspeedway.us.