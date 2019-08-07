{{featured_button_text}}
Meeting cars Volkswagen beetle (Kaefer) in the open parking on the street. Colorful cars parked
Photo by Dmitrii Guldin
COOS BAY — The fourth annual Bikes & Bugs event at the Coos Bay Speedway, three days of fun will include drag racing, an awesome show and shine, swap meet, raffles, NHRA Drag Racing, good food and more. Overnight dry camping permitted. 

Friday, Aug. 9

Swap Meet setup begins at 4 p.m. Test & Tune begins at 8 p.m.; $20 to race or $5 for spectator.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Gates open at 7 a.m. Show & Shine opens at 10 a.m. and remains till 4. Awards will be given.

Bikes & Bugs general admission for spectator or pit crew person $12. Children under 12, active and veteran military admitted free.

11 a.m. Official Bikes & Bugs event launches with a Color Guard Flag Ceremony, the National Anthem, and a possible flyover. Raffles prizes, with all the raffle proceeds and $1 from every paid general admission going to charity. This year's non-profit is Operation Building Hope. https://m.facebook.com/operationrebuildhope/

The first 200 children, 12 and younger, will receive a die-cast car or motorcycle. One per child while supplies last.  

Drag Racing Test & Tune 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; qualifying at approximately 1:30-5 p.m. Tech Card $35 per day, includes drivers' general admission and a pit pass.

VW Drag Racing classes: Sportsman Bracket, Pro Bracket, and Heads-up. Payouts and awards to follow. 

Sunday, Aug. 11

Drag Race Test & Tune 11-1; Eliminations at approximately 1:30; payout and awards to follow.

Coos Bay Speedway is located at 94320 Highway 42, Coos Bay. For additional information, visit http://www.coosbayspeedway.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags