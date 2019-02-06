“BE BOLD! And mighty forces will come to my aid.”
These are the words Betty Bangs tells herself as she starts her day.
Most days are busy: She might be working with Liv Drahos at the Rental Sales Gallery of the Coos Art Museum (a job she did by herself years ago when she was only in her 70s). She might be working with Judy Caldwell at Gallery by the Bay at the Unity Center in North Bend (a gallery she started around the same period, before she and her husband Bob moved to the Ashland/Medford area when she was in her 80s.) She and Judy might be meeting with Nadine Archer, the new president of the Bay Area Artists Association, to schedule the line-up of monthly programs for this year, a job they just accepted at the January meeting. Or it might just be a not-necessarily-quiet family day with her son Andy Wolfe, his wife Karen, and assorted dogs and grandchildren, walking on the beach somewhere between Charleston and Empire, where portions of the family hang out in a cluster of dwellings facing the North Spit acquired by Karen’s mother Mary Lou before she passed along to the great beyond.
Betty, who will turn 94 on Sept. 7, shows no signs of heading in that direction. Although macular degeneration has put a stop to her painting the intricate lace still-lifes that people remember from her first years in Coos Bay, or the stunning animal portraits she painted on Indian Drum-heads while she was in Medford, the unstoppable nonagenerian says she keeps learning new things and meeting new people all the time, and feels more excited about life than she ever has before. She has learned by heart the words of one of Unity’s early founders Charles Fillmore: “I fairly sizzle with zeal and enthusiasm, and spring forth with a mighty faith to do the things that ought to be done by me today.”
Not only did Betty Bangs start the Gallery By the Bay at 2100 Union Ave. in North Bend (one block west of the Liberty Theater), she finds six artists a year to showcase for two months at a time, hosts an opening for each one, shows up at the gallery every Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and drives all around Coos County to interview the artists. Then she writes up a big article about them which appears, often as a cover story, for the South Coast Beat, a section of The World newspaper in Coos Bay.
She is connected with the Bay Area Artists Association, the Coos Art Museum Rental/Sales Gallery and Unity‘s Gallery by the Bay.
The next Bay Area Artists Association's monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Coos Art Museum. Featured artist Lawrence Noble, Artworks Foundry.