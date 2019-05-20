The bees have come and gone since I last reported. On the first warm dry day after weeks of rain my only remaining swarm departed. I decided not to purchase bees this year so when everyone was installing their new bees I was without.
When I discovered my bees had run away, I baited the empty box with a large candy cane, some sugar mixed with coconut oil wrapped in wax paper and of course lemongrass oil on a top bar. There was consistent activity but none living there until that last record-breaking heat day. I was thrilled to see a large cluster of bees resting on the front of the hive box and landing board. This particular box has been popular for these transient little critters.
Like money, bees come and go. When you purchase a swarm and your bees up and die or run away you see dollar signs. I respect the tenacity of beekeepers.
Always thinking of ways to attract bees, on a whim a few months back, I purchased crimson clover seeds at Cascade. I broadcast the seeds strategically in my yard, I thought. Sadly, because the grass was getting so long and needed mowing, it removed all the blooms. So nothing to show for my efforts except something to keep the deer grazing in my yard. What I tried to plant in my flowerbeds the chickens got - they're really helpful that way. I successfully reared a lovely patch of crimson clover at my shop. The beautiful ground cover has attracted at least three different pollinators and (hooray!) honey bees.
Red clover is not to be confused with crimson clover. Reports say honey bees don't have long enough tongues to access nectar in red clover. Red clover flowers are round and more pink, if you ask me. You can see examples of various nectar plants at https://honeybeesuite.com.
From what I discovered, crimson clover can reseed itself but it depends on temperatures. So just plan on replanting if you like it.