COOS BAY — Sail On is bringing all of the Beach Boys' biggest hits to the area for a night of “fun, fun, fun” that won’t soon be forgotten. Join this surfin’ party band for a special concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March, 18, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway in Coos Bay.
The Beach Boys tribute band, Sail On, brings nothing but “good vibrations” to every venue they play. This accomplished group has made a splash on the music scene, establishing themselves as one of the best Beach Boys tribute acts out there today. The group brings a young look and authentic sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. Their impeccable harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport audiences directly to the beach for an evening of lasting memories and music that transcends generations.
Doors will open 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert. Tickets are available at the door for $30 for the concert, or $45 for the remaining concerts this season. A special rate for students will be $10 for the concert, and tickets can also be purchased seven days a week at the Coos Bay Farr's Hardware store. For more information contact Jay Farr at 541-297-4008 or visit the Coos County Community Concert Association’s website at www.cccca.NET.
Tickets for the upcoming 2020-2021 four-concert season will be available for purchase at a special discounted rate of $60 on the night of the concert.
Thanks to the financial support of the Coos Bay North Bend Rotary club, the CCCCA is in its 83rd concert season. CCCCA is partnering with the Egyptian Theatre, Mill Casino, Epuerto, Michael Gordon CPA, and Inner Sanctum Studios.7-Devils Brewery and the Egyptian Theatre volunteers add concessions to what will be an outstanding evening of entertainment.
The CCCCA has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Coos Bay area since 1937. The CCCCA is an all–volunteer, subscription-based organization offering an affordably priced concert series each year. Styles and genres include ensemble and solo instrumentalists, Chinese acrobats, jazz and dance troupes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In