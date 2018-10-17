COOS BAY — The Bay Area Senior Computer Club will host guest speaker Travis Tabor, owner of Reboot Tech, the new North Bend computer shop. Tabor will discuss his business. What kind of services he offers and which devices he can work on. There will be a question and answer opportunity about his business, computer problems, types of repairs he can make and his fees. There is no charge and everyone is welcome to attend this special meeting. Doors open 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19 and the program will be from 9:45 to 11, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 1290 Thompson Road in Coos Bay.
Call 541-269-7396 for more information.