COOS COUNTY — For those looking to start a new fitness regimen, learn more about meditation or simply interested in expanding their social circles, the Coos Bay and North Bend Public Library may have a program for you.
This year, the libraries will host a number of new diverse, community-focused events and programs for folks around Coos County interested in picking up new skills and improving their health.
The library is so much more than just a place where people can come pick up books or movies, said Coos Bay programming librarian Brittney Buxton.
According to Buxton, the events presented at the library range in topic as each program is headed up by a different staff member who works in different age categories.
Last year, Buxton, who works primarily in adult programming, introduced “Novel Tattoos” and “Speed Dating.” She also introduced “Sample Fitness” which is a new series of free sample fitness classes held throughout January.
Downtown Health & Fitness, Northwest Marital Arts and Mossy Lotus are among the local businesses teaching the fitness classes which will cover techniques used in Zumba, Yoga, PiYo and Self-Defense.
In the future, Buxton said she hopes to add early morning yoga classes and a possible “Podcast Club” where folks can come together each month to discuss a podcast of their choosing.
In addition to its new programs, the library continues to host a number of events for children and young adults which range from story time sessions to young writers group workshops.
At the North Bend Public Library, a new series of meditation classes is being offered this month, known as “Breathe at Noon,” where people will learn new stress-relieving skills to reduce tension, lower their blood pressure and manage pain.
Teresa Lucas, the assistant director at the North Bend Library, said the programs offered and developed at the library are done so with the community in mind.
About once a month, the library’s programming committee meets to discuss what sort of events and programs they believe will work for their patrons, said Lucas.
“Libraries are alive. They’re always growing and always changing,” said Lucas. “We always want to keep our patrons in mind by giving them information, giving them resources to make their lives better to help them.”
A new yarn and fibers group will meet every month for people interested in learning a number of knitting, weaving and crocheting techniques. For its children programs, “Storytime with Chief K” will make its return this year as well as the popular “Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration.”
For more information or to access the full schedule of events and programs visit the North Bend Public Library at www.northbendoregon.us/library or the Coos Bay Public Library at www.coosbaylibrary.org/.