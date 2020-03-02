COOS BAY — It is time to tune in and hear some great music that will have the audience mesmerized as the Bay Area Concert Band offers their spring concert.
“By Request” is the theme, as the tunes were requested by the members of the band as being challenging and entertaining. Steve Simpkins will start the program at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2238 Pony Creek Road in North Bend.
Featured selections include: “October” by Eric Whitacre. This particular piece was commissioned by Brian Anderson, a high school band director in Fremont, Neb. He liked Whitacre’s music but needed something less challenging for his group. He assembled a consortium of 30 high school bands and commissioned the work. Whitacre wanted to be sure this work could be successfully performed by all of the bands without losing its musical integrity.
“An Outdoor Overture” by Aaron Copland will follow. Copland is a favorite among the band members as his work is challenging and with a richness that is all Copland. This arrangement was composed for orchestra in 1938 for the music and art high school in New York then transcribed to wind band in 1941.
In a lighter vein, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” by Hans Zimmer, arranged by Ted Ricketts, will be played. This includes; “Jack Sparrow”, “I’ve Got My Eye on You”, and “The Kraken." It is from the Walt Disney film of the same title.
You will then hear “Sophisticated Ladies, a collection of great arrangements by the incredible Duke Ellington. “Caravan," “Solitude," “Mood Indigo," "It Don’t Mean a Thing," “Sophisticated Lady,” and “Do Nothing till You Hear from Me." The sweet sound of Wilbur Jensen on trumpet will give real heart to these wonderful tunes.
This is a free concert with donations deductible to the donor as the band has nonprofit status. Those who wish to write a check can make it out to the Bay Area Concert Band and place it in the fish bowls located in the lobby. The public's continued support for this band that has been providing music to the community for over 40 years is greatly appreciated.
