COOS BAY — Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee needs you for their annual Bay Area Brigade Highway 101 Clean Up Saturday, April 27.
Three teams will compete for the coveted Trash Trophy: Coos Bay Pirates, led by Rick Skinner; North Bend Bulldogs, led by Linet Samson; and Southwestern's Lakers, led by Kyle Croy. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Coos Bay Fire Station, 450 Elrod Ave. Team T-shirts will be distributed along with supplies and assigned locations for clean up. Teams will return to the fire station at 11:30 for grilled hot dog lunch and the award ceremony for the coveted Trash Trophy.
Anyone is welcome to help with this annual event. To ensure adequate supplies, register online at https://www.solveoregon.org.