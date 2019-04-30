NORTH BEND — Ever wondered how those small trees in containers look like they're hundreds of years old? Well, they just might be. Bonsai literally translates from Japanese to English as “planted in a container.” The ancient art of Bonsai has been around for thousands of years.
The Bay Area Bonsai Society will be showing their bonsai and offering some plants with bonsai potential for sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Pony Village Mall in North Bend. You’ll be able to see and learn how these works of art are created locally. Demonstrations will take place both days at 1 p.m. on different aspects of bonsai. Saturday's demonstration will feature local bonsai grower and artist Thomas Roberts of Driftwood Bonsai.
Bonsai can be created by anyone and everyone. This is a great opportunity to see bonsai and even start your own at a modest cost. Admission is free and there will be raffles each day.