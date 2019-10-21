BANDON — The Bandon-By-The-Sea Rotary club will celebrate its 25th annual Wine & Cheese Extravaganza from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Savory tastes of domestic and imported cheeses will be paired with regional and imported wines. Scrumptious hors d'oeuvres and dessert bites will be provided by Coastal Mist.
The fundraiser features an enjoyable evening at one of Bandon's most anticipated events. A limited number of tickets will be sold so everyone attending will have a seat at a table.
The Rotary event will also feature a no-host bar provided by Edgewaters, silent and live auction items donated by local merchants and individuals and a wine grab raffle.
Proceeds will benefit many local and international Rotary projects, as well as scholarships for Bandon High School graduating seniors.
Tickets cost $50 each or $500 per table of eight and are available at Bandon Mercantile, from Bandon Rotary members and at the door. Tickets often sell out, so plan to get yours early.
"Come and have a good time while helping fundraiser for our local community," said Dave Buche, Bandon Rotary president. "It's a dress-up or dress-down event, whichever you're comfortable with, and a fun evening out with friends. Hope to see you there."
Bandon Rotary sends students to RYLA leadership camp, awards scholarships to Bandon High School seniors, supports local veterans programs, the Ready to Smile dental program, Shots for Tots, donates to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, sponsors the BHS Speech Team, the BHS Community 101 program and other scholastic endeavors, supports Shoes That Fit, the Gift of Literacy, purchases Shelter Boxes to be used in in the aftermath of a disaster, and supports the PolioPlus campaign to end polio worldwide, among many other efforts.
Sponsors of this year's Wine & Cheese Extravaganza include Bain Insurance Agency-Joseph Bain, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Banner Bank-David Hisel, Edgewaters-Larry and Sheila Langenberg, Edward Jones Investments-Bart Stein, Face Rock Creamery, MaryAnn Soukup CPA, Umpqua Bank-Sara Kimball, Chuck Ward, and Mark Williams-Attorney at Law.
Bandon and all Rotarians are committed to improving the lives of those within their community, nation and world.
For more information, visit the Bandon Rotary Facebook page or their website at www.bandonrotary.org.